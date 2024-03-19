From Meru to Nyamira - Police arrest suspected drug traffickers, including a lady, as nationalwide crackdown on narcotics continues (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - As the nationwide crackdown on the trafficking of narcotics continues, Muthara Police Station officers in Meru's Tigania East Sub-County last night botched a drug trafficking operation, after intercepting a motorcycle rider with a 30kg stash of Cannabis sativa.

In the 1am incident, the rider ignored orders to stop and revved on, before a gunshot that rented the air interfered with his balance forcing him to abandon his tools of trade and scamper on foot.

The motorcycle reg. no. KMFT 893P make Dayun was impounded, alongside two gunny bags containing 6 bales of the illegal herb.

Elsewhere in Nyamira's Borabu Sub-County, police based at Matutu Police Station who had mounted a snap roadblock along the Keroka - Sotik highway seized five sacks of the same drug, in an operation that left a man and a woman in police cells.

In the operation spearheaded by the area Sub-County Police Commander, a Nissan Tiida Reg.No. KBY 435M driven by Samuel Omondi Audi, 29 in the company of Judith Kerubo (also 29) was flagged down, and upon search the cargo estimated at a street value of Sh5 million discovered.

The suspects were immediately arrested and prosecution processes have been instigated.

This operation underscores the nationwide campaign against abuse of and trafficking in illicit drugs and narcotics, championed by H.E. the Deputy President & the CS Interior given the scores that have so far lost their lives to the drug menace.

Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to continue sharing information on traffickers and to disengage from any drug-related activities or trade to avoid confrontations with the law.



















