I have no apologies to make for sentencing JOWIE IRUNGU to death – Justice GRACE NZIOKA says

In her ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nzioka sentenced Jowie Irungu to death
for killing businesslady, Monica Kimani, in Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani in 2018.
In an interview with KTN after sentencing Jowie, Justice Nzioka said she has no regrets about her work and would like to be
around the corridors of justice for as long as it would take her.
Nzioka revealed that she gets
fulfillment out of handling court cases.
"If you asked me I would tell you that I would like to continue working there because it is work I'm committed to and I am happy doing it.
"I have never seen it as daunting work.
"Like any other job, you get to learn a lot while doing it," she said
