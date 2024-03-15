I have no apologies to make for sentencing JOWIE IRUNGU to death – Justice GRACE NZIOKA says





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Lady Justice Grace Nzioka has stated that she has no regrets after sentencing murder suspect, Jowie Irungu to death.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nzioka sentenced Jowie Irungu to death for killing businesslady, Monica Kimani, in Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani in 2018.

In an interview with KTN after sentencing Jowie, Justice Nzioka said she has no regrets about her work and would like to be around the corridors of justice for as long as it would take her.

Nzioka revealed that she gets fulfillment out of handling court cases.

"If you asked me I would tell you that I would like to continue working there because it is work I'm committed to and I am happy doing it.

"I have never seen it as daunting work.

"Like any other job, you get to learn a lot while doing it," she said

