Governor ANYANG NYONG’O beats doctors in their own game as he resorts to extreme measures to get them working amid strike – Look! This was genius

According to reports, a
memo from the main hospitals in the county requested their management to
conduct a daily roll call for all their doctors.
The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga
Teaching and Referral Hospital and the Kisumu Referral Hospital cautioned the
management of both hospitals to ensure that all their doctors arrived at work.
According to the County, the
daily headcount of the doctors at work is aimed at establishing the number of
medics who report to work and for the county to take punitive measures against
those who fail to report.
Based on the memo, the headcount was expected to start immediately.
Further, Nyong’o’s
administration is banking on the court’s orders which blocked the doctors from
carrying on with their strike until a Dialogue Committee is formed between the
doctor’s union and the government.
However, the doctors have
defied the court orders and continued boycotting their places of work, and
have continued to take to the streets.
On Tuesday, in an
unfruitful meeting that was supposed to be held between the doctors and
the government, the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha failed to show
up.
However, in her defence,
Nakhumicha stated that the strike and commentary around the strike were
sponsored by her political enemies.
