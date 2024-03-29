Governor ANYANG NYONG’O beats doctors in their own game as he resorts to extreme measures to get them working amid strike – Look! This was genius





Friday, March 29, 2024 - The Kisumu County Government under the able leadership of Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o has resorted to extreme measures to get doctors back to work despite the ongoing strike.

According to reports, a memo from the main hospitals in the county requested their management to conduct a daily roll call for all their doctors.

The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital and the Kisumu Referral Hospital cautioned the management of both hospitals to ensure that all their doctors arrived at work.

According to the County, the daily headcount of the doctors at work is aimed at establishing the number of medics who report to work and for the county to take punitive measures against those who fail to report.

Based on the memo, the headcount was expected to start immediately.

Further, Nyong’o’s administration is banking on the court’s orders which blocked the doctors from carrying on with their strike until a Dialogue Committee is formed between the doctor’s union and the government.

However, the doctors have defied the court orders and continued boycotting their places of work, and have continued to take to the streets.

On Tuesday, in an unfruitful meeting that was supposed to be held between the doctors and the government, the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha failed to show up.

However, in her defence, Nakhumicha stated that the strike and commentary around the strike were sponsored by her political enemies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST