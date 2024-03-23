23-year-old VICTOR KIBET had flaunted a mansion he was building for his parents and his pricey Mercedes Benz GLC 250 4matic before he was abducted (VIDEO).





Monday, March 25, 2024 - Missing JKUAT graduate Victor Kibet lived a lavish lifestyle which he displayed on social media, especially on TikTok.

The 23-year-old was abducted by men claiming to be police officers on March 18 as he played pool in Juja.

He had expensive cars in his backyard, including a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 4matic, and an Audi Q5.

Before his abduction, he had flaunted a mansion that he was building for his parents in the village and his pricey Benz.

He shared a video of construction workers busy at work as he stood next to his Mercedes Benz.

Kibet’s whereabouts remain unknown, days after he was abducted by men claiming to be police officers and bundled into a Subaru.

He has not been booked in any police station.

His father described him as a very generous man whose life was starting to take shape before his abduction.

“I have not slept since I was informed he was missing and I pray wherever he is, he is safe,” he said.

It is alleged that he was involved in online fraud.

Watch the video and photos that he posted on social media before he was abducted.













