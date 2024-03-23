23-year-old VICTOR KIBET had flaunted a mansion he was building for his parents and his pricey Mercedes Benz GLC 250 4matic before he was abducted (VIDEO).

The 23-year-old was
abducted by men claiming to be police officers on March 18 as he played pool in
Juja.
He had expensive cars in his backyard,
including a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 4matic, and an Audi Q5.
Before his
abduction, he had flaunted a mansion that he was building for his parents in
the village and his pricey Benz.
He shared
a video of construction workers busy at work as he stood next to his Mercedes
Benz.
Kibet’s
whereabouts remain unknown, days after he was abducted by men claiming to be
police officers and bundled into a Subaru.
He has not
been booked in any police station.
His father
described him as a very generous man whose life was starting to take shape
before his abduction.
“I have not
slept since I was informed he was missing and I pray wherever he is, he is
safe,” he said.
It is
alleged that he was involved in online fraud.
Watch the
video and photos that he posted on social media before he was abducted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments