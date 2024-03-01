Government funded LSK candidate, PETER WANYAMA, releases a statement after being defeated by RAILA’s endorsed candidate, FAITH ODHIAMBO.





Friday, March 1, 2024 - Lawyer Peter Wanyama has released a statement after he lost in the just concluded Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections.

Wanyama was reportedly funded by the Government and would splash money all over.

However, he lost to Faith Odhiambo, who was endorsed by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Read his concession speech below.

CONCESSION SPEECH I have never run for any elective post in my life. This was the first one. But my first attempt was to go straight for the LSK Presidency.

It was a tall order by all means but I tried my best. I pushed hard. I went deep into challenges affecting practice and practitioners; this resonated well with some lawyers who pushed my agenda and deeply encouraged me to continue the race.

At some point, I faltered but I picked up the pieces and continued. Generally, I have run a modest campaign largely financed from meagre legal fees. Actually, I didn't campaign in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Kericho Kerugoya, Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyeri, Kilifi, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Malindi, Thika, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, the entire Rift Valley, Busia and Nakuru- because of lack of resources.

I made only one visit to Kitale, Bungoma, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kisii, Kitengela, and Kisumu. In Nairobi, didn't cover half of the space. The propaganda that I am a government-sponsored really hurt my campaign because throughout the period I have used very limited resources.

No single coin from the government. Secondly, I have taken major cases against the national government to protect devolution. Actually, devolution is strong today because of the litigation I championed. I have tried to mentor many young lawyers but the propaganda was also very strong on this point.

I think we have partly lost the elections because of the demographics in the legal profession. I needed more time to convince the young bar that I mean well and that I am actually a wonderful human being. Broadly, we need to embrace online voting and reform LSK's electoral system; it is not inclusive. Tribalism is also deeply embedded in LSK politics and affects the voting patterns.. Myself- I have lost on paper to Faith Odhiambo (whom I unreserved congratulate) but I have won at heart.

I have achieved my lifetime objective of interacting with colleagues and demonstrated the eternal verities and the spirit of Ubuntu. I have made friends, created networks, and tested my leadership skills in an 'election exam.'

‘Allow me to thank all my supporters who believed in the cause. You are special. I will be forever indebted. I will not fall into the trap of complaints, and lamentations that is characteristic of losers of elections. Tomorrow, I will go back to my practice and continue to serve clients. Climate change interfaces key productive sectors of the legal economy, and I would like to continue research on the subject.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.