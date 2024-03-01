Government funded LSK candidate, PETER WANYAMA, releases a statement after being defeated by RAILA’s endorsed candidate, FAITH ODHIAMBO.

Wanyama was reportedly
funded by the Government and would splash money all over.
However, he lost to
Faith Odhiambo, who was endorsed by ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Read his concession
speech below.
CONCESSION SPEECH I have never run for
any elective post in my life. This was the first one. But my first attempt was
to go straight for the LSK Presidency.
It was a tall order by all means but I tried
my best. I pushed hard. I went deep into challenges affecting practice and
practitioners; this resonated well with some lawyers who pushed my agenda and
deeply encouraged me to continue the race.
At some point, I faltered but I picked up the
pieces and continued. Generally, I have run a modest campaign largely financed
from meagre legal fees. Actually, I didn't campaign in Kisumu, Homa Bay,
Migori, Kisii, Kericho Kerugoya, Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyeri, Kilifi, Nyandarua,
Nakuru, Malindi, Thika, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, the entire Rift
Valley, Busia and Nakuru- because of lack of resources.
I made only one visit to Kitale,
Bungoma, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kisii, Kitengela, and Kisumu. In Nairobi, didn't
cover half of the space. The propaganda that I am a government-sponsored really
hurt my campaign because throughout the period I have used very limited
resources.
No single coin from the government.
Secondly, I have taken major cases against the national government to protect
devolution. Actually, devolution is strong today because of the litigation I
championed. I have tried to mentor many young lawyers but the propaganda was
also very strong on this point.
I think we have partly lost the
elections because of the demographics in the legal profession. I needed more
time to convince the young bar that I mean well and that I am actually a
wonderful human being. Broadly, we need to embrace online voting and reform
LSK's electoral system; it is not inclusive. Tribalism is also deeply embedded
in LSK politics and affects the voting patterns.. Myself- I have lost on paper
to Faith Odhiambo (whom I unreserved congratulate) but I have won at heart.
I have achieved my lifetime objective of
interacting with colleagues and demonstrated the eternal verities and the
spirit of Ubuntu. I have made friends, created networks, and tested my
leadership skills in an 'election exam.'
‘Allow me to thank all my
supporters who believed in the cause. You are special. I will be forever
indebted. I will not fall into the trap of complaints, and lamentations that is
characteristic of losers of elections. Tomorrow, I will go back to my practice
and continue to serve clients. Climate change interfaces key productive sectors
of the legal economy, and I would like to continue research on the subject.
