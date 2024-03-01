Popular Azimio MP exposed after he reportedly had fun with a slay queen and gave her 300 bob only for fare.





Friday, March 1, 2024 - Blogger Aoko Otieno has thrown jabs at Former NTV presenter, Doreen Gatwiri after she reunited with her ex-husband, Gideon Mulyungi, the Member of Parliament for Mwingi Central.

Aoko claims that Doreen has gone back to the controversial MP because of the flashy life that she used to live when they were married.

“You’ve gone back because of lunch at Karen Club and breakfast in Dubai,” she tweeted.

Aoko warned Doreen that her politician husband might infect her because of his cheating behaviours.

She claims that he recently had fun with a lady and only gave her Ksh 300 for fare after satisfying his manly needs.

Aoko said most local politicians are wicked and threatened to expose them all.

This is not the first time that the MP has been accused of mistreating young ladies after inviting them for dates.

Last year, a video of a lady confronting the controversial MP after he abandoned her at night in Karen went viral.

She was forced to beg for fare.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

