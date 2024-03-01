Popular Azimio MP exposed after he reportedly had fun with a slay queen and gave her 300 bob only for fare.

Aoko claims that
Doreen has gone back to the controversial MP because of the flashy life that
she used to live when they were married.
“You’ve gone back because of lunch at Karen
Club and breakfast in Dubai,” she
tweeted.
Aoko warned Doreen
that her politician husband might infect her because of his cheating
behaviours.
She claims that he
recently had fun with a lady and only gave her Ksh 300 for fare after
satisfying his manly needs.
Aoko said most local
politicians are wicked and threatened to expose them all.
This is not the first
time that the MP has been accused of mistreating young ladies after inviting
them for dates.
Last year, a video of
a lady confronting the controversial MP after he abandoned her at night in
Karen went viral.
She was forced to beg
for fare.
Check out Aoko’s tweet.
