Elderly woman reels out the ''commandments” every married woman must obey to have a happy home (VIDEO)

Monday, March 11, 2024 – A video of an elderly woman reeling out the ‘commandments’ every married woman who wants a happy home, must obey, has made the rounds on social media.
While speaking at an event to commemorate the 2024
International Women's Day, the woman said;
1. Thou shall not have
another man
2. Thou shall get up early in
the morning and say Daddy Good morning, how was your night? with a kiss
3. Thou shall manage every
food money given to her by her husband.
4. Thou shall not call your
daughter ‘May, go give your papa chop’
5. Thou shall serve your
husband food three times a day''
Watch trending video below
Elderly woman reels out the ''commandments” every married woman must obey to have a happy home pic.twitter.com/LO3JUtFMIb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 11, 2024
