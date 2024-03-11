Elderly woman reels out the ''commandments” every married woman must obey to have a happy home (VIDEO)



Monday, March 11, 2024 – A video of an elderly woman reeling out the ‘commandments’ every married woman who wants a happy home, must obey, has made the rounds on social media.

While speaking at an event to commemorate the 2024 International Women's Day, the woman said;

1. Thou shall not have another man

2. Thou shall get up early in the morning and say Daddy Good morning, how was your night? with a kiss

3. Thou shall manage every food money given to her by her husband.

4. Thou shall not call your daughter ‘May, go give your papa chop’

5. Thou shall serve your husband food three times a day''

