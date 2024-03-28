GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, rubbishes Kenyans claims as she reveals the millions she has spent to fund her Boychild Initiative





Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas Rigathi, has come clean over who is funding her Boychild Initiative that has so far gobbled millions of shillings.

This is after Kenyans raised concerns that she could be using taxes to fund her initiative.

Speaking to the media, Dorcas clarified that the Boychild Initiative is not funded by taxpayers' money, contrary to popular belief.

She highlighted that the project is funded by partnerships from well-wishers and donors.

"There are no funds set aside by the government. We don't have a budget that will contribute to the rehab development because this job has not been done before by past administrations," she explained.

"Now after we took office, it's something that has since been highlighted and we've seen the extent of the damage that it had caused in society."

At the same time, Dorcas revealed that it costs an arm and a leg to fund her boychild empowerment initiative that seeks to rehabilitate young men struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

According to her, it costs an average of Ksh80,000 monthly to rehabilitate one person. She stated that the person graduates from her rehabilitation centers after two years.

She noted that her foundation is in the process of registering thousands of youth across the country who are battling addiction.

"For now, we have wellwishers who are willing to fund these projects. Some offer funds, others material goods. A person in rehab can use about Ksh40,000 to Ksh80,000 monthly, it is quite expensive and some spend almost 2 years in the institution," she stated.

The Second Lady expressed her commitment to seeing through her fight against drugs no matter the cost, even if it leads to the closure of businesses participating in the trade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST