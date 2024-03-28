Even LINTURI’s ex-wife MARIANNE KITANY is ashamed of him as she tells RUTO to fire him ASAP for conning poor farmers with fake fertilizers

During an interview,
Kitany said it was shameful for the Agriculture CS
and his cartels to sell fake fertilizers to farmers.
She argued that it was
unfortunate cartels were hoodwinking farmers by packing sand and excess urea
and then packaging and selling that as legitimate fertilizer under the State's
subsidy program.
"For me, it is economic
sabotage because if this farmer is not going to grow maize in the next seven
years because of someone trying to get rich by adding some stones and more urea
than is required," she explained.
However, before she could finish her
thought, the show's host interjected and asked, "Should President
William Ruto show Mithika Linturi the door?"
The MP then responded by
challenging the Head of State to make a decision he deems fit to protect the
farmers.
"I think the President
should lead from the front on this particular issue because fertilizer has been
his running call and us within UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Government have
actually lagged behind because we have seen the fruits," she stated.
"He needs to take action,
whatever action that is required of him."
The former couple had earlier
been embroiled in a lawsuit over ownership of their mansion in Runda, Nairobi
County.
A suit that Kitany had filed in
2023 seeking to prevent Linturi from kicking her out of the property was rejected
by the court.
