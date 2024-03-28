Former President DANIEL MOI’s grandson on the run as police look for him after a Nakuru Court issued a warrant of arrest – Look!

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s grandson is now a fugitive.

This is after a Nakuru court issued a warrant of arrest against him.

The court ordered the immediate arrest of Collins Kibet for allegedly snubbing court summons four times.

Collins Kibet, who is the late Jonathan Moi’s son, has been charged with neglecting his two children whom he had with his estranged ex-wife Gladys Tagi.

Speaking after a court session on Wednesday, Gladys Tagi's lawyer Steve Biko stated that two children allegedly sired by Kibet and Tagi had failed to secure admission to an international school based in Nakuru due to the lack of school fees.

Biko stated that both he and his client had on numerous occasions attempted to reach Kibet to issue him the summons but their efforts were futile.

“We did pursue him for service, but we were unable to do so because of difficulties and obstacles placed on our part by security agencies in his two residences," explained Lawyer Steve Biko.

He further clarified that his client was seeking redress over what she claimed as contempt of court orders on Kibet’s part.

In 2022, the court issued an order that mandated Kibet to pay Ksh1.5 million per year of child support to be channelled towards; the education, medical, and part of the entertainment needs of the two kids.

However, in February, Gladys filed a petition explaining that Kibet had acted in contempt of court.

She also submitted that she had spent Ksh2.8 million to take care of the children after Kibet allegedly absconded duty.

From the court proceedings, it emerged that Kibet had not shown up in person for any of the 4 mentions, prompting the court to issue a warrant of arrest against him.

