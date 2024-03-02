Footballer EXEQUIEL PALACIOS' ex-wife sells his World Cup winner's medal amid bitter divorce



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Argentina international, Exequiel Palacios’ estranged wife has sold his World Cup memorabilia to pay off the debt on the couple’s apartment amid an ongoing bitter divorce.

The midfielder, who plays for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, was part of the Argentina team that won the World Cup in Qatar. He made three appearances as Lionel Messi lifted the country’s first World Cup trophy in almost four decades.

Palacios' ex, Yesica Frias revealed this week that she sold the shirt Palacios wore in the 2022 World Cup final victory over France.

The buyer also purchased the Bayer Leverkusen star’s winner’s medal however, Frias did not reveal how much she received for the items.

She posted a photo of her and the buyer on Instagram alongside the match-worn shirt and later reposted a picture of the man in possession of the winner’s medal.

The model and influencer revealed that she had no other choice but to sell the 24-year-old’s memorabilia after he allegedly stopped making payments on their apartment in Argentina.

“He doesn't want to finish paying for the apartment because he didn't know if it was going to be his or not,” Frías told Argentine television station El Trece.

The couple met in 2018 and were married three years later. They separated in April 2023 after Frías claimed she didn’t feel supported by him.

“He showed me what he really is," she wrote on Instagram. "I was with him in his worst moment and he let go of my hand in mine.

“I don’t hate Exequiel, I loved him a lot. But all the love for him that I had evaporated because he disappointed me as a person.”

Frías has now set her sights on selling all of the star’s football shirts to cover the alleged debt on their shared property.

“I want him to sign the divorce,” she said. “I only ask him for what belongs to me, not even the marital assets he has in Germany.”