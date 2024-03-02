Football star QUINCY PROMES breaks silence following detainment by police in Dubai



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Dutch footballer, Quincy Promes has broken his silence with a surprise response following his detainment in Dubai for another offence.

He was stopped by police at Dubai Airport as he tried to travel back to Russia, just weeks after being given a six-year prison sentence in the Netherlands for drug smuggling.

Promes, 32, was intercepted at border control and not allowed to fly home with his Spartak Moscow team-mates.

On February 14, Promes was sentenced for his involvement in smuggling over 1,350 kilos of cocaine in January 2020 in Antwerp. Back in June last year, the Dutchman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stabbing his cousin.

The Dutch Prosecutor's Office has confirmed he was detained in Dubai for an offence there and he has now posted a short response on social media.

Beneath on Instagram post about his Dubai detainment, Promes commented with a blue cap emoji.

A blue cap symbol is usually understood to mean 'that's cap', an American slang term for 'that's a lie'.





'His arrest comes two weeks after a Netherlands court sentenced him to six years for smuggling more than a ton of cocaine. Promes was believed to be detained at the airport while his current team, Spartak Moscow, was flying out after training camp.'

A statement from the Dutch Prosecutor's Office read: 'We have informed the Dutch media that we have checked the reports of Promes' arrest and learned from our contact person that Promes was arrested for a local offense and not for crimes committed in the Netherlands.

'For now, we are not going to answer the question whether or not we will request his extradition. That's it. We have not indicated that we are negotiating [his extradition].'

Promes was charged last May over his alleged involvement in smuggling the cocaine, which was intercepted in Antwerp in January 2020 in the form of two batches of 650kg and 713kg each.

The Public Prosecution Service officially found Promes and a 32-year-old co-suspect, guilty of importing, exporting, transporting, and possessing the drugs.

The stabbing, to the leg, occurred at a family party at a warehouse in Abcoude after Promes got into an argument over a stolen necklace.

He was playing in the Netherlands for Ajax at the time but moved to Spartak in February 2021.