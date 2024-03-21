Facebook and Instagram go down for third time in a month



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Meta’s Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps have suddenly stopped working for the third time in a month, leaving millions of users unable to access their social media accounts.

The online outage was first reported at around 10:45am ET, affecting users in the UK, US, throughout Europe, Africa and large parts of Asia.

A report from DownDetector, which monitors online outages, suggests that nearly 60% of users have faced problems logging in to Facebook’s messenger app today. 26% also reported being unable to access the website.

Facebook users are encountering notifications claiming their accounts have been suspended or their sessions have expired, prompting them to log in again while Messenger users are being displayed as unavailable to their friends.

The outage comes just weeks after similar outages on the meta owned apps.

The cause and length of the outage is still currently unknown.