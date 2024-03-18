Drama as police lay an ambush and arrest notorious drug traffickers ferrying bhang from Uganda in a luxurious Prado (PHOTOs).

Monday, March 18, 2024 - From Toyota Kenya's description, the elegance of the Land Cruiser Prado, sleek shape, and its imposing grille affirm its powerful and statutory image.
Maybe,
it's this magnificent description of the machine that convinced Daniel Okoth
and Erick Ombima that they had the perfect vehicle to sneak 300kg of Marijuana
into the country from one of our neighbours. Unbeknownst to them, no level of
elegance could beat police intelligence networks.
In
the company of two men, Daniel Okoth was entrusted to chauffeur Sh9 million
worth of the banned substance to Kenya through the Nyametaburo route and later join the Isebania - Migori highway at Mabera.
Confident
of a successful mission, the trio who drove at breakneck speed approached the Karamu Bridge area, unaware that the In-charge of Isebania Police Station who
was privy to the itinerary had led his troops in laying an ambush.
Bumping
into a police roadblock that provided a safe distance to pull over for a
search, the driver opted to drive past the officers nearly running over one of
them. But with their 40th day at nigh, three well-calculated rapid shots from
an AK47 benumbed his accelerator foot, prematurely terminating their journey.
During
the rumpus, one male occupant scampered off like a terrified rat into the
thickets, but Okoth, Obima and their drug haul stuffed in the KCK 532E Prado
were rounded up. The prohibited cargo numbered 6 gunny bags.
As
the two suspects cool their heels at a secure room within Isebania Police
Station, pursuit of the escapee is ongoing.
Meanwhile,
members of the public are encouraged to continue sharing information on
traffickers and to disengage from any drug-related activities or trade to
avoid confrontations with the law.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments