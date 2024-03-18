Don’t hide alcohol addicts – GACHAGUA pleads with Kenyans as he opens up about his late alcoholic brother.





Monday, March 18, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged families to stop hiding their alcoholic kin as he pushed for concerted efforts to end illicit brews and drug abuse.

Speaking in an interview at Inooro TV's Kiririmbi programme on Sunday night, Gachagua appealed to such families to speak out and called on the religious leaders to disclose to the public whenever one of their faithful succumbed to the effects of alcohol and drug abuse.

The second in command delved into his family's experience of losing his brother to alcohol.

He emotionally narrated the life and death of his brother Jackson Reriani, who he said succumbed to alcohol abuse in September 2022.

“My elder brother Jackson Reriani was an alcoholic.

"I tried to talk to him to stop alcohol abuse and even take him to hospital but he would relapse and go back to alcohol.

"After we won the 2022 elections, he took alcohol to celebrate the victory. He died,” said the DP.

The Deputy President said many families in the country have suffered the brunt of alcoholism menace and drug abuse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST