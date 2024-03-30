Double Tragedy: PHOTOS of Kasarani police station police officer hacked to death by her husband, a day after burying her grandmother.

According to police
reports, the officer was found dead with deep cuts from a panga inside their
house in Bungoma.
The slain officer was off duty and had sought permission
to attend a burial ceremony in Webuye.
“Police officers
visited the scene at Kibisi location of Bungoma North Sub-county, and
established that the deceased was on off-duty permission to attend the burial
ceremony of her grandmother at Misemwa village within Webuye East Sub-county
when they had family differences with her husband,” the police report noted.
The deceased officer’s husband is in custody after surrendering himself, following the
incident.
A murder weapon has
also been recovered, and the body of the deceased moved to Lugulu Mission
Hospital mortuary, awaiting a postmortem.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
