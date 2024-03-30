Double Tragedy: PHOTOS of Kasarani police station police officer hacked to death by her husband, a day after burying her grandmother.





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Tiffany Wanyonyi, a police officer based at Kasarani, has been hacked to death by her husband.

According to police reports, the officer was found dead with deep cuts from a panga inside their house in Bungoma.

The slain officer was off duty and had sought permission to attend a burial ceremony in Webuye.

“Police officers visited the scene at Kibisi location of Bungoma North Sub-county, and established that the deceased was on off-duty permission to attend the burial ceremony of her grandmother at Misemwa village within Webuye East Sub-county when they had family differences with her husband,” the police report noted.

The deceased officer’s husband is in custody after surrendering himself, following the incident.

A murder weapon has also been recovered, and the body of the deceased moved to Lugulu Mission Hospital mortuary, awaiting a postmortem.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.