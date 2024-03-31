OPARANYA attacks Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA for addressing striking doctors in funerals – They are more clever than you!

Speaking on Saturday during the homecoming of Lugari MP, Nabii Nabwera, Oparanya accused Nakhumicha of
spending most of her time in funerals and political functions politicking the
ongoing doctors's strike.
According to the ODM deputy party
leader, the CS should treat it with it the urgency and decorum it deserves.
"I am surprised you have been here (Lugari) sitting the whole day waiting to speak in this fest and been wondering what time you have for the duty.
"I have been a governor and minister and know how the government runs. Doctors' strikes cannot be addressed at funerals.
"You should be in the office sorting the complex health issues,"
Oparanya said.
Oparanya cautioned the Health CS
against underestimating the capability of doctors to continue with the strike
for days.
He said Nachumicha should tread
carefully as medics as learned people who deserve respect.
"You keep belittling
doctors thinking they are nurses. The thing with doctors is that they have side
hustles to sustain them while the strike goes on. They may carry on for as many
months as they can as our people suffer.
You are dealing with bright
people who scored straight As and A-(minuses), these are clever people even
than yourself; I don't know what you got," he said.
