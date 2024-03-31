OPARANYA attacks Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA for addressing striking doctors in funerals – They are more clever than you!





Sunday, March 31, 2024 - Former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has slammed Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for casually handling the ongoing doctors' strike.

Speaking on Saturday during the homecoming of Lugari MP, Nabii Nabwera, Oparanya accused Nakhumicha of spending most of her time in funerals and political functions politicking the ongoing doctors's strike.

According to the ODM deputy party leader, the CS should treat it with it the urgency and decorum it deserves.

"I am surprised you have been here (Lugari) sitting the whole day waiting to speak in this fest and been wondering what time you have for the duty.

"I have been a governor and minister and know how the government runs. Doctors' strikes cannot be addressed at funerals.

"You should be in the office sorting the complex health issues," Oparanya said.

Oparanya cautioned the Health CS against underestimating the capability of doctors to continue with the strike for days.

He said Nachumicha should tread carefully as medics as learned people who deserve respect.

"You keep belittling doctors thinking they are nurses. The thing with doctors is that they have side hustles to sustain them while the strike goes on. They may carry on for as many months as they can as our people suffer.

You are dealing with bright people who scored straight As and A-(minuses), these are clever people even than yourself; I don't know what you got," he said.

