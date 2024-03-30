Exposing Nairobi’s most wanted laptop thief who targets offices and is always smartly dressed - CCTV footages expose him badly (WATCH).





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - An unidentified man is wanted in connection to a theft incident that took place at an office in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

He reportedly managed to maneuver past the security guards and access the office, where he stole a laptop.

In the CCTV footage, the heavily built man with a big belly is seen looking around to ensure no one is seeing him.

He then picks up a large envelope, steals a laptop, and stuffs it inside, before leaving the office premises.

He was not aware that he was being captured on CCTV.

It later emerged that the same man was caught on CCTV in 2019 stealing a laptop at another office.

He uses the same tricks when stealing and is always smartly dressed to avoid raising eyebrows.

Watch the CCTV footage of him stealing a laptop in Westlands.





