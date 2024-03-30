Exposing Nairobi’s most wanted laptop thief who targets offices and is always smartly dressed - CCTV footages expose him badly (WATCH).

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - An unidentified man is wanted in connection to a theft incident that took place at an office in Nairobi’s Westlands area.
He reportedly managed
to maneuver past the security guards and access the office, where he stole a
laptop.
In the CCTV footage,
the heavily built man with a big belly is seen looking around to ensure no one
is seeing him.
He then picks up a large
envelope, steals a laptop, and stuffs it inside, before leaving the office
premises.
He was not aware that
he was being captured on CCTV.
It later emerged that
the same man was caught on CCTV in 2019 stealing a laptop at another office.
He uses the same
tricks when stealing and is always smartly dressed to avoid raising eyebrows.
Watch the CCTV footage of him stealing a laptop in Westlands.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
