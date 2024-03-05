Iko kazi as RUTO's government announces massive well-paying jobs for Degree and Diploma holders – Look! Hurry

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - The Public Service Commission (PCS) has announced over 2,000 vacancies in various vocational training institutes across the country.

According to the job poster, the vacancies are in the Ministry of Education under the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training.

"Applications are invited from qualified Degree, Higher National Diploma and Diploma holders for the positions of Vocational and Technical Trainers," the notice stated.

The positions will offer competitive salaries and allowances to successful applicants who will be posted in different parts of the country.

Successful applicants will also earn job security as they will be offered the opportunities on a renewable contract basis full with a pension scheme.

Among the institutions where applicants will be posted include Baringo Technical College, Emining Technical Training Institute, North Rift Technical and Vocational College -Tiaty, Chepalungu Technical and Vocational College, Matili Technical Training Institute, Sirisia Technical and Vocational College, Webuye West Technical and Vocational College and Chamasiri Technical and Vocational College.

Others include Limuru Technical and Vocational College, Nachu Technical and Vocational College, Githunguri Technical and Vocational College and Lari Technical and Vocational College among others.

The details of the posts and mode of application can be accessed on the Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications directly to the institutions where vacancies exist by filling one (1) PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form and attaching copies of their National ID card, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, and any other testimonials so as to reach the respective Boards/Councils on or before 19th March 2024.

The form may be downloaded from the Commission website.

Successful candidates will be required to apply for licensing and registration by the TVET Authority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST