Iko kazi as RUTO's government announces massive well-paying jobs for Degree and Diploma holders – Look! Hurry

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - The Public Service Commission (PCS) has announced over 2,000 vacancies in various vocational training institutes across the country.
According to the job poster, the
vacancies are in the Ministry of Education under the State Department for
Vocational and Technical Training.
"Applications are invited
from qualified Degree, Higher National Diploma and Diploma holders for the
positions of Vocational and Technical Trainers," the notice stated.
The positions will offer
competitive salaries and allowances to successful applicants who will be posted
in different parts of the country.
Successful applicants will also
earn job security as they will be offered the opportunities on a renewable
contract basis full with a pension scheme.
Among the institutions where
applicants will be posted include Baringo Technical College, Emining Technical
Training Institute, North Rift Technical and Vocational College -Tiaty,
Chepalungu Technical and Vocational College, Matili Technical Training Institute,
Sirisia Technical and Vocational College, Webuye West Technical and Vocational
College and Chamasiri Technical and Vocational College.
Others include Limuru Technical
and Vocational College, Nachu Technical and Vocational College, Githunguri
Technical and Vocational College and Lari Technical and Vocational College
among others.
The details of the posts and
mode of application can be accessed on the Public Service Commission
website www.publicservice.go.ke.
Interested and qualified persons
are requested to submit their applications directly to the institutions where
vacancies exist by filling one (1) PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form and
attaching copies of their National ID card, academic and professional
certificates, transcripts, and any other testimonials so as to reach the
respective Boards/Councils on or before 19th March 2024.
The form may be downloaded from
the Commission website.
Successful candidates will be
required to apply for licensing and registration by the TVET Authority.
