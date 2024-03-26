DIDDY's electronics reportedly seized in homeland security raid



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean "Diddy" Combs' two properties.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that the searches, carried out in Los Angeles and Miami, were part of a federal trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul.

HSI agents flooded Diddy's LA mansion and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.

Four women have filed civil lawsuits against Combs accusing him of rape, trafficking, and other alleged abuses. He has denied all allegations of misconduct.

Several women have spoken with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the sources said, who dispatched agents to try and gather evidence to corroborate their accounts.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, an HSI spokesperson said the searches were executed "as part of an ongoing investigation" by HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the matter said the searches were carried out at Combs' properties as part of a federal investigation led by the Southern District of New York into alleged human trafficking.

No criminal charges have been filed in the investigation.