DIDDY's 'drug mule' arrested at Miami Airport during raids on his mansions

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – A man accused of being Diddy's 'drug mule' was arrested and charged with drug possession at the same time the rapper's mansion was raided by police.
Brendan Paul, 25, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police,
alongside Homeland Security agents, at Opa-Locka Airport in Miami about 4.30pm
on Monday.
Federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Los
Angeles and Miami the same day as part of a trafficking investigation and detained two of
his sons.
Justin and King Combs were later released without charge.
Photos show at least two men were put in handcuffs during the Los Angeles raid.
Diddy was spotted about 3pm at Opa-Locka Airport, not long
before Paul was arrested there, hours after the raid started, after his jet
flew in from LA.
Department of Homeland Security and other local law
enforcement offices contacted by DailyMail on Tuesday have not been able
to comment on Diddy's location and it was not clear where he went.
He was scheduled to fly to the Caribbean and blocked the
public tracking of his jet after it arrived in Miami. Police seized his phones
but he was not arrested.
The LoveAir LLC Gulfstream 5 jet was later tracked to the Caribbean island of Antigua, but he wasn't on board.
Paul is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional
Center in Miami on two $2,500 bonds for cocaine and marijuana possession,
according to jail records.
He had 'contraband inside his personal travel bags… the
suspect cocaine was located and tested', an affidavit read.
Paul was referred to as Diddy's 'drug mule' in a $30 million
lawsuit Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones filed against Diddy, whose real name is Sean
Combs.
The complaint, one of five against Cobs since November,
alleged he was involved in 'acquir[ing] and distribut[ing] Mr Combs drugs and
guns'.
A person familiar with the allegations told Rolling
Stone that the Paul in the lawsuit was the same one arrested at Opa-Locka
Airport on Monday.
Whether Paul's arrest was connected to allegations in the
lawsuit, or to the raids on Diddy's properties, was not confirmed.
Jones claimed in the lawsuit that he 'personally witnessed'
Paul 'acquire and distribute' drugs to Combs and his entourage, and transport
or intend to transport drugs in baggage on flights.
He wrote the flights were between Los Angeles, Miami,
Virginia, the Caribbean, and London three times in December 2022, April 2023
and November 2023.
'Members of the enterprise and their associates procured,
transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana,
mushrooms, by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going
through TSA,' he wrote.
'Mr Jones personally witnessed... Brendan transport firearms
to and from nightclubs, strip clubs, and other venues for Mr Combs on his
person in Miami, Florida.
'Mr Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs distribute firearms
out of his bedroom closet to individuals that Mr Jones knew to be members of
local gangs.'
Jones attached a photo of Paul holding prescription pill
bottles with a black pouch sitting on his lap.
'Brendan Paul is videotaped with one of the black pouches
Combs, and Kristina Khorram required the associates and members... to carry,'
he claimed.
'This pouch was filled with ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine,
marijuana, mushrooms, and tuc.'
'Mr Combs required Brendan Paul and Mr Jones to carry his
firearm on their person whenever they went out,' another part of the lawsuit
read.
'One of these occasions Mr. Jones was required to carry Mr
Combs' firearm was when Mr Combs recorded himself coaching Mr Jones on how to
solicit workers.'
Jones worked with Combs most recently on his record, The
Love Album: Off the Grid. He claimed Paul and other staff were told to hire workers to come to the recording studio.
'Mr Combs felt there was too much testosterone in the studio
and wanted workers there to create the
vibe for the Love Album,' the lawsuit claimed.
'Then these workers arrived, and Mr Jones and the other
musicians and producers were required to engage in acts with them.'
Jones is suing the beleaguered rapper over claims he engaged
in 'serious illegal activity' including assault.
The initial lawsuit alleged Combs forced him to procure ladies
and pressured him into acts with them.
He also accused Gooding Jr. of groping him while on
Diddy's yacht in January 2023, according to the filings.
The incident allegedly took place in the Virgin Islands and
saw Combs try to 'pass off' Jones to actor Gooding, the lawsuit states.
'Cuba Gooding Jr. began touching, groping and fondling
Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back
near his buttocks and his shoulders,' Jones' the lawsuit alleges.
The complaint also includes a photo appearing to show 'Jerry
Maguire' star Gooding with his arm around Jones, as well as a pictures
purportedly showing Combs and Gooding talking on the yacht.
Combs was accused in the lawsuit of failing to step in and
stop Gooding from 'ly assaulting' Jones.
Jones' bombshell lawsuit against Diddy claims Combs
subjected him to a year of groping and 'constant unsolicited touching of his backside'.
He says he was ordered to recruit prostitutes and have with
them for the star's pleasure, and has hundreds of hours of video documenting
Combs's 'serious illegal activity'.
He claims he was also assaulted by a female cousin of
Combs's girlfriend Yung Miami and forced to watch a video of record producer
Stevie J having relations with another man.
Jones was required to work in Combs' bathroom where the star
would shower naked behind a glass screen, according to the lawsuit.
The producer alleges Combs boasted of having shot people and
threatened to inflict bodily harm if Jones did not comply with his demands.
He says the 'forceful and demanding' star privately admitted
involvement in a 1999 nightclub shooting that saw him acquitted of gun
possession and bribery charges.
'Mr Combs consistently made it clear that he has immense
power in the music industry and with law enforcement,' the lawsuit claimed.
Jones claims that underage girls and workers were guests at
the star's house parties and that he saw the star drug their drinks.
He also claims he was ordered to Miami trawl bars and
nightspots to recruit workers, and says he himself was drugged in February last
year before he woke up naked, dizzy and confused in bed with Combs and two ladies.
His lawsuit also names Combs' son Justin, his chief of staff
Kristina Khorram, and Universal Music Group chief executive Sir Lucian Grange
as defendants.
It accuses Khorram of 'grooming' him on Combs's behalf and
claims that Motown Records, Love Records and Universal Music Group comprised a
'Rico enterprise' that 'failed to adequately monitor, warn or supervise' Combs
and his inner circle.
Jones named some of the industry's biggest names as
co-defendants in the $30 million suit, claiming record boss Ethiopia
Habtemariam dismissed Combs's groping as 'friendly horseplay', and his way of
'showing that he likes you'.
His lawsuit alleged Diddy's 'affiliation' to Prince
Harry and other stars gave him and his associates 'legitimacy'.
The court documents do not suggest any wrongdoing on Prince
Harry's part.
Jones' lawyers claim guests were drawn to Diddy's alleged -trafficking
parties because of his 'access to celebrities such as famous athletes,
political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like
British Royal, Prince Harry'.
Prince William and Prince Harry met Diddy and Kanye West at
a post-concert party the Princes hosted to thank all who took part in the
'Concert for Diana' at Wembley Stadium' in 2007.
However, the Prince of Wales is not named in the court
documents.
Diddy denied the existing allegations against him, calling
them 'sickening', and his lawyer dismissed Jones's claims as 'pure fiction'.
'Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion
lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,' attorney Shawn Holley
told TMZ in February.
0 Comments