Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Fans are thirsting over Ciara's post-pregnancy body.

The singer, who welcomed her fourth child three months ago, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party Sunday night, March 10, in a custom illusion mesh mermaid Usama Ishtay dress that hugged her curves.

The photos of her backside in the dress have been shared online, causing the singer to trend on X as people comment on her body.

See below.