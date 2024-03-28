BURNA BOY slams foreign media after he was shamed for his beardless look



Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Burna Boy has hit out at the foreign media for making a story out of his beardless look.

A post shared on TheShadeRoom showed Burna Boy looking different after he shaved his beards.

Comments under the post were brutal as many questioned if Burna is really as young as he claims. Some said he looks old, others said his beard was what made him attractive and with it gone, he isn't desirable. Some even said he looks like Ms. Netta, a popular transgender TikToker.

Burna Boy has now reacted.

He took to his Instagram Stories to call out the foreign blog.

He added that the action of the foreign blog means he now has to apologise to local African blogs he has been calling out for years.

Read his response below.