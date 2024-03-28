MICHAEL JACKSON's three children make rare red-carpet appearance together to honor late father



Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Michael Jackson’s three children made a rare red carpet appearance together to honor their late father.

On Wednesday Prince, 27, Paris, 25 and Bigi, 22, attended the preview night of MJ: The Musical at the Prince Edward Theatre in London.

All three of Michael’s kids were dressed to impress, with Prince, 27, wearing a black suit and matching tie with a maroon button-down shirt. Bigi, 22, matched his older brother in a black suit of his own. He completed the look with a white collared shirt and no tie.

MJ: the Musical is a jukebox musical based on the life of Michael, and follows the musician throughout the making of his Dangerous World Tour in 1992. The show was scheduled to premiere on Broadway in 2020, but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production opened at the Neil Simon Theatre in February 2022, and has since been nominated for 10 Tony awards, winning four including Best Actor in a Musical in 2022 for Myles Frost’s performance as Michael.