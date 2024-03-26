African man brings his older mzungu wife home - His parents welcome her with open arms! Age is just a number (VIDEO).

He took to his Tiktok
account and shared a video of his parents giving her a warm reception despite
their huge age gap.
His mother was amazed by the mzungu's looks as she
rubbed her hair.
His father
also happily greeted the woman and hugged her.
They wined and dined
together after welcoming her.
The video has sparked
a lot of reactions on Tiktok, with many Tiktokers making fun of the young man.
Some accused the
young man of falling in love with the woman because of money and soft life.
“Poverty has really
dealt with us, when your parents accept someone way older than them
without remorse. I weep for us all,’’ commented one of the Tiktokers.
“May we never marry our
mother age mate in search of greener pastures,’’ wrote another Tiktoker.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments