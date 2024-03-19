Stylist CHRIS APPLETON spotted shirtless at the beach with new boyfriend

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Chris Appleton, the popular hair stylist who has worked with celebrities like Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian, has been spotted shirtless at the beach with his hunky boyfriend, Federico.

The newly-divorced celeb hairstylist and his hunky boyfriend, Federico, hit up the beach along Santa Monica on Sunday, March 17, ringing in St. Patrick's Day by soaking up some sun and losing their shirts in the process.

Chris and Federico linked up recently and are casually dating on the heels of the stylist's divorce from Lukas Gage.

Chris called it quits with "The White Lotus" star in November, just 6 months after their quickie Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel officiated by Kim Kardashian.

Sources told TMZ that he found exactly what he needed in Federico; a refreshing change of pace after the whirlwind with his ex-hubby. And with his friends giving Federico the seal of approval, it looks like this new chapter is off to a promising start.

