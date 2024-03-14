Actor PIERCE BROSNAN pleads guilty to illegal hiking charge in Yellowstone case



Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Actor Pierce Brosnan has taken a plea deal in his illegal hiking case out in Idaho, just after entering a not-guilty plea two months ago.

Court documents obtained by TMZ showed he pled guilty to one of two illegal hiking charges brought against him after he allegedly wandered into a delicate hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in November 2023.

In exchange, the other charge was dismissed. Brosnan's guilty plea lands him with about $1,540 in fines and other court costs.

He got dragged to court after sharing photos from an off-limits area in the park; areas that are closed to tourists for both the safety of the springs and the safety of hikers.

The photos got picked up by TouronsOfYellowstone, an Instagram page that reposts tourists/morons who break hiking rules in the gorgeous national park.

The actor was facing a fine of up to $5,000 or even six months jail time if he was found guilty.