Actor PIERCE BROSNAN pleads guilty to illegal hiking charge in Yellowstone case

Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Actor Pierce Brosnan has taken a plea deal in his illegal hiking case out in Idaho, just after entering a not-guilty plea two months ago.
Court documents obtained by TMZ showed he pled guilty to one
of two illegal hiking charges brought against him after he allegedly wandered
into a delicate hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in November 2023.
In exchange, the other charge was dismissed. Brosnan's
guilty plea lands him with about $1,540 in fines and other court costs.
He got dragged to court after sharing photos from an
off-limits area in the park; areas that are closed to tourists for both the
safety of the springs and the safety of hikers.
The photos got picked up
by TouronsOfYellowstone, an Instagram page that reposts
tourists/morons who break hiking rules in the gorgeous national park.
The actor was facing a fine of up to $5,000 or
even six months jail time if he was found guilty.
