A senior Nakuru County official pours hot water on his wife, stabs her, and follows her to the hospital threatening to kill her - OCS is protecting him (PHOTOs).

Friday, March 1, 2024 - A woman in Naivasha escaped death by a whisker after her husband poured hot water on her and later stabbed her in the abdomen, following a domestic dispute.

The victim, Pauline Wanjiku, a mother of two, had a dispute with her husband before the brutal attack.

She was forced to sleep in her daughter’s bedroom after the dispute.

Her husband arrived home drunk at night, broke into their daughter’s room, and poured hot water on her.

He then picked up a knife and stabbed her.

She managed to escape by jumping into her neighbour’s homestead.

The neighbours rushed her to the hospital where she is recuperating

Pauline’s husband went to the police after committing the heinous act and recorded a false statement, claiming that she had assaulted him.

He then followed her to the hospital and threatened to kill her.

He is a senior official in Nakuru County and it is alleged that he is being protected by the OCS.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.