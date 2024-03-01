A senior Nakuru County official pours hot water on his wife, stabs her, and follows her to the hospital threatening to kill her - OCS is protecting him (PHOTOs).

Friday, March 1, 2024 - A woman in Naivasha escaped death by a whisker after her husband poured hot water on her and later stabbed her in the abdomen, following a domestic dispute.
The victim, Pauline Wanjiku, a mother of two, had a dispute with her
husband before the brutal attack.
She was forced to sleep in her
daughter’s bedroom after the dispute.
Her husband arrived home
drunk at night, broke into their daughter’s room, and poured hot water on
her.
He then picked up a knife
and stabbed her.
She managed to escape by jumping
into her neighbour’s homestead.
The neighbours rushed her to the
hospital where she is recuperating
Pauline’s husband went to the
police after committing the heinous act and recorded a false statement,
claiming that she had assaulted him.
He then followed her to the
hospital and threatened to kill her.
He is a senior official in Nakuru County and it is alleged that he is being protected by the
OCS.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
