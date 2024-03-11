We cannot accept JOHO or OPARANYA to succeed RAILA ODINGA – OPIYO WANDAYI opens another can of worms in ODM

Last week,
Raila, who is contesting for the AUC position, said Joho and Oparanya, who are ODM
deputy party leaders, are capable of succeeding him once he joins the
continental body.
But Wandayi, who is also a close confidante of Raila Odinga, urged Joho and Oparanya to brace
for a fight since they will not automatically become the ODM top leaders.
“In the event or for whatever
reasons Raila chooses to step aside upon clinching the Africa Union
chairmanship, the field will be open to everyone,” Wandayi said.
“Everybody else will be free to
aspire to lead ODM. Even myself I may present my name for the position.”Wandayi
added.
The Ugunja MP has been an ardent
Raila supporter since his 20s, he is currently 51 years old.
