We cannot accept JOHO or OPARANYA to succeed RAILA ODINGA – OPIYO WANDAYI opens another can of worms in ODM





Monday, March 11,2024 - National Assembly Minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi, has dismissed claims that former Mombasa County governor Hassan Joho and former Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, will succeed Raila Odinga as ODM party leader once he joins the African Union as its chairperson.

Last week, Raila, who is contesting for the AUC position, said Joho and Oparanya, who are ODM deputy party leaders, are capable of succeeding him once he joins the continental body.

But Wandayi, who is also a close confidante of Raila Odinga, urged Joho and Oparanya to brace for a fight since they will not automatically become the ODM top leaders.

“In the event or for whatever reasons Raila chooses to step aside upon clinching the Africa Union chairmanship, the field will be open to everyone,” Wandayi said.

“Everybody else will be free to aspire to lead ODM. Even myself I may present my name for the position.”Wandayi added.

The Ugunja MP has been an ardent Raila supporter since his 20s, he is currently 51 years old.

The Kenyan DAILY POST