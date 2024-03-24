He is part of international fraudsters engaged in online bank fraud - Details emerge on abducted JKUAT graduate VICTOR KIBET, who owns 4 luxurious cars.

Monday, March 25, 2024 - Missing JKUAT graduate Victor Kibet is reportedly part of an international gang involved in online bank fraud.

The 23-year-old claimed that he was doing forex trading but it is now emerging that he is among international online fraudsters who have been emptying bank accounts.

He reportedly has accomplices from China.

Victor had been on the DCI’s radar for quite some time before he was abducted on March 18 in Juja by armed men claiming to be police officers.

He has not been booked in any police station.

The abducted graduate had been displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media before he went missing.

His wealth which includes a Toyota Mark X, an Audi Q5, Mercedes Benz GLC 250, and a Subaru Forester, which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.

His father has denied that his son was involved in crime, although he had no idea where he got his money from.

Detectives and officers in all stations within Thika, Kiambu & Nairobi counties have denied any involvement with his disappearance.

Below is a post on X exposing his criminal activities.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.