He is part of international fraudsters engaged in online bank fraud - Details emerge on abducted JKUAT graduate VICTOR KIBET, who owns 4 luxurious cars.

Monday, March 25, 2024 - Missing JKUAT graduate Victor Kibet is reportedly part of an international gang involved in online bank fraud.
The 23-year-old
claimed that he was doing forex trading but it is now emerging that he is among
international online fraudsters who have been emptying bank accounts.
He reportedly has
accomplices from China.
Victor had been on the
DCI’s radar for quite some time before he was abducted on March 18 in Juja by
armed men claiming to be police officers.
He has not been booked
in any police station.
The abducted graduate
had been displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media before he went missing.
His
wealth which includes a Toyota Mark X, an Audi Q5, Mercedes Benz GLC 250, and a
Subaru Forester, which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.
His father has denied that his son was involved in crime, although he
had no idea where he got his money from.
Detectives
and officers in all stations within Thika, Kiambu & Nairobi counties have
denied any involvement with his disappearance.
Below is a post on X exposing his criminal activities.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST.
