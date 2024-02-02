ZARI HASSAN’s boyfriend SHAKIB accused of being a deadbeat dad - Meet his 22-year-old baby mama who has exposed him badly (PHOTOs).





Friday, February 2, 2024 - Zari Hassan’s boyfriend, Shakib Cham, has been publicly shamed by his baby mama, Tusiime Jalia Cremy, for being a deadbeat dad.

The disgruntled lady took to her Facebook page and said she is tired of taking care of their child as Shakib lives a luxurious life.

She said that Shakib is the most heartless man that she has ever met.

“Do you see this Man? He is the most heartless Man I have ever met in the world.

“I have been silent all this while cause I never wanted to speak up for people to say I’m chasing clout and riding on their fame..

“But one thing I won’t tolerate is someone coming for my son with insults because of his useless father who chose to be a deadbeat,” she wrote.

Cremy said she has spoken to Shakib's lover, Zari Hassan about the issues many times.

“I spoke to Zari countless times about this very matter and I have all the recordings and I will pull out receipts cause In this 2024 no one will silence me cause I bet you would if it was you,” she added.









Below are photos of Shakib’s baby mama.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.