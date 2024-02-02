See how Kenyans reacted after RUTO’s Govt asked them to donate rent to Embakasi gas explosion victims despite heavy taxation?

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura is on the receiving end after asking hustlers to donate rent to the victims of the Embakasi gas explosion.
Mwaura had urged Kenyans to
donate cash to pay two months' rent for victims, most of whom are
hospitalised.
However, a section of Kenyans
asked Mwaura to advise President William Ruto to reassess his priorities and
help the victims.
In particular, Kenyans online
asked the government to halt some projects like the renovation of the State
House, set to cost taxpayers a whopping Ksh795 million by June this year, and
redirect the fund to aid the victims.
Others pointed him towards
sourcing funds from government contingency funds.
With Ruto's administration
already facing criticism for its hiked taxes and other overburdening fiscal
policies, more Kenyans urged Mwaura to use part of the revenue raised to
address the Embakasi crisis.
Ruto was also asked to halt his
foreign trips and channel the funds to an emergency fund drive.
Most tweeps concurred with the
idea, stating that they were already donating blood for the victims voluntarily
and others had set up shops where food items and other basic needs would be
handed out.
Nonetheless, the majority of the
comments centred around the heavy taxation, with most Kenyans questioning the
use of the funds.
Other Kenyans asked the
government to redirect the collected housing levy taxes to assist the
victims.
However, another section
supported Mwaura's cause, rallying other Kenyans to contribute whatever little
they had.
