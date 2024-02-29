You won’t believe what Meru Governor MWANGAZA is doing to her Deputy ISAAC MUTUMA – This woman is a bully

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - A fresh row is brewing in Meru County after Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma accused Governor Kawira Mwangaza of plotting to kick him out of office.
Speaking yesterday, Mutuma
alleged that the county boss had been sending threatening messages to him
through proxies, asking him to resign.
"We are operating in a very
hostile environment in Meru and as deputy governor, I have said time and again
that things are escalating from bad to worse," Mutuma said.
"Mama Governor through her
proxies are sending threats to me, telling me that Mama is proposing that I
resign and get the package to engage in other issues out there," the DG
added.
Mwangaza and her deputy have
been at loggerheads over her style of leadership since they were elected on an
independent ticket in the August 2022 General Election.
The governor, who has survived
impeachment twice, has previously accused the deputy governor of being behind
an elaborate scheme to hound her out of office.
Days before Mwangaza's second
impeachment by the Meru County Assembly in October last year, the DG had
accused the governor of moving his office from the current Meru County
headquarters, where the governors’ offices are located, to the old
headquarters.
Mutuma also accused Mwangaza of
unilaterally withdrawing his personnel as well as denying his office funding.
However, the governor denied the
rift with her deputy, saying the matter had been blown out of proportion.
She accused the DG of working
with her political opponents to undermine her.
