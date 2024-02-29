I didn’t know RUTO would be there! RAILA contradicts himself as he retracts his statement on meeting RUTO and MUSEVENI

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has retracted his own statement on a recent meeting with President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking during the second day of the Homa Bay County International Investment Conference, Raila noted that he had gone to Uganda to visit President Museveni to seek his support for his African Union Commission Chairmanship bid and did not know Ruto would also be attending the same meeting.

According to him, Presidents Ruto and Museveni met to discuss an oil crisis that was bedeviling the two neighbouring nations.

“I have been running around trying to get support from different Heads of State.

"I was in Namibia just the other day and I went to the President of Uganda after I had talked to him to go and ask for his support,” he said.

“We met there with Mr. Ruto who had also gone there to talk about issues they are having with oil, the G to G with his Energy minister.”

This contradicts Raila’s own statement just three days ago, in which he said Museveni had invited him for a joint meeting with Ruto, in which his AUC candidacy was discussed and both Heads of State resolved to support it.

The opposition leader made the revelation in a post on social media platform X attached with the now-viral pictures of the three leaders at Museveni’s Kisozi’s country home with his famous Ankole cows grazing in the background.

