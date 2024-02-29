Shock as RUTO reveals he made the deal with RAILA even before 2022 General Election – Has BABA been fooling KARUA and KALONZO all this while?

This is after President William
Ruto insinuated that his truce with Raila was planned before the 2022 General
Election.
The President revealed this
while speaking in Homa Bay during the Homa Bay International Investment
"There are things I told you and you thought it was a joke. It was not a joke. I told you we had arrangements and no one would be a loser in this thing (presidential election).
"We made arrangements so that everyone gets something as we move forward,"
Ruto said.
According to Ruto, the current
truce is aimed at unifying the country for development
"We want to unify the country. We want to work together towards the unity of Kenya.
"That is important to all of us. There is space for all of us in Kenya. You do not win by making others lose. We want a win-win outcome for all of us.
"We all want to be winners
because those in the opposition (and) those in government must mean well for
Kenya," he added.
According to Ruto, there are no
ordinary citizens who are in the opposition or government, hence they should
not suffer for the choices of their leaders.
"There are no citizens who are in the opposition or Kenyans who are on the other side.
"It is only these leaders who have a job to do something in parliament.
"All Kenyans are on the
same side. We belong to one nation and we have one goal; to make Kenya a great
country that we can bequeath to our children," Ruto added.
This comes a day after
Ruto publicly appeared with Raila, even as they gear up campaigns for the
opposition chief to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.
They even flew to Uganda where
they held deliberations with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who endorsed
Raila's candidature.
