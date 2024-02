18-year-old girl allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – An 18-year-old girl, Scelokuhle Mabusi Khumalo, was allegedly shot by her boyfriend in Berea, Johannesburg.

Women for Change, a NPO advocating for the protection of the constitutional rights of women in South Africa, disclosed this a post on Monday, February 19, 2024.

According to the group, the incident happened on 11 February 2024.

Her lifeless body was allegedly found on 14 February.

The boyfriend is on the run, and no one has been arrested yet.