Why not channel those resources into ensuring the success of the marriage? - Reality TV star KA3NA writes people who spend so much money on their wedding



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Reality TV star. Ka3na has written to those people who expend significant amounts of energy, time, and money on ‘staging a spectacle’ for individuals all in the name of a wedding.

In a post shared on her Instastories, the mum of one said instead of expending so much money on organizing elaborate weddings for people who have no interest in their union, couples should channel their resources into ensuring the success of their marriage.

She wrote

‘Honestly, in today's society, we need to strive for improvement. Expending a significant amount of energy, time, and money on staging a spectacle for individuals who genuinely lack interest, all in the name of a wedding... why not channel those resources into ensuring the success of the marriage, enabling it to endure for 20 years? Then, you can organize a grand carnival to commemorate the union, with your genuine well-wishers and beautiful children cheering you on.’