This rubbish will not be tolerated on my page - JAY-JAY OKOCHA's daughter, DANIELLA, warns follower who made comment about her father and ALEX IWOBI



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Daniella Okocha, the daughter of football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, has sent a stern warning to followers who leave disrespectful comments about her father.

The lawyer gave the warning in an Instagram post last night when she shared a screenshot of a comment, which stated that she should tell her father not to ‘slot Iwobi to the Nigerian team again’

“This rubbish will not be tolerated on my page. You will be blocked. Thanks,” she captioned the post.