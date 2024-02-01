We don’t care whether you are employed or not, if you are 25 and above, you must pay SHIF – RUTO now sets mandatory age for SHIF payment

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Government has mandated every Kenyan aged 25 years old to be subjected to a mandatory deduction towards the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).
This is according to the Social
Heath Insurance (General) Regulations, 2024 which are provided in the
Social Health Insurance Act.
SHIF which has replaced the
National Health Insurance Fund will see every 25-year-old pay a mandatory
minimum fee of Ksh300.
“A person who has attained the
age of twenty-five years and has no income of his or her own or is living with
the contributor shall be treated as a household separate from the contributor
and shall pay Ksh300 per month,” the regulations read in part.
Salaried 25-year-olds will
be subject to a 2.5 percent deduction on their gross income.
Unemployed Kenyans under 25
years will be eligible to be listed as a beneficiary by their parents.
To be listed as a beneficiary,
the parent must provide particulars of their children including full names,
date of birth, place of birth, and gender of the beneficiary.
Other details of the beneficiary
that will be needed are a passport photo, contact information, disability if
any, and any other information that may be required by the government.
Once approved, it will enable
the beneficiary to access the benefits under their parent’s cover.
