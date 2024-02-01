Kalenjin man claiming to be a personal assistant to a Principal Secretary arrested after collecting Ksh 1.5 Million bribe from a job seeker who wanted a plum job (PHOTOs).

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man claiming to be the Personal Assistant (PA) to a Principal Secretary while soliciting a bribe.
The
suspect, Mark Kipruto Kuto, demanded a Ksh 1.5 Million bribe on behalf of a
Principal Secretary from a complainant who wanted to secure a job as Chief Executive
Officer of the South Nyanza Sugar Company.
According
to EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the complainant reported the matter to the
anti-graft agency, and a probe was launched.
The suspect was arrested within Nairobi Central Business District (CBD)
after pocketing the bribe.
He was taken to Integrity Centre
for processing and later transferred to Kilimani Police Station where he will
be held awaiting arraignment.
