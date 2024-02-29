Watch video of quack lawyer BRIAN MWENDA getting mushy with his pretty girlfriend after proposing to her - Beautiful ladies love bad boys.

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Quack lawyer Brian Mwenda Njagi is off the market after proposing to upcoming actress and radio personality, Kat Kenzie.

Mwenda took to his Instagram account and poured out his feelings after the pretty lady said yes.

“You are graceful, elegant, kind, intelligent, honourable, cultured, and dignified.

"Your mind is beautiful, your spirit is relentless and undoubtedly one to aspire to,” he wrote.

He later shared a video getting mushy with Kenzie in an entertainment joint, sparking reactions among netizens.

In the video, Kenzie is seen flaunting her engagement ring and playing with Mwenda’s signature beard.

He goes ahead and kisses her forehead.

An X user reacted to the video and wondered why Kenzie accepted Brian’s proposal, yet she knows he is facing criminal charges.

“You see how women are weird? This guy is a criminal and the lady just accepted his proposal. Later they’ll ask “why are you victim blaming?” he wrote.

Watch the video below.

You see how women are weird? This guy is a criminal and the lady just accepted his proposal 😂 later they’ll ask “why are you victim blaming?”



Unless it’s just a PR stunt pic.twitter.com/TMie5Nf1AG — 🇷🇺 Vladimir (@VVladimirstan) February 29, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.