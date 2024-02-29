Elderly Kitale Tiktoker stuns Kenyans as he records a video of the large boat being transported on the road - Whose grandfather is this! EH!EH! (Watch).

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - An elderly man from Kitale has left netizens in stitches after he recorded a video of a large boat that is being transported by road passing through Kitale town.
The man was overly excited as he recorded the video, which
he later posted on Tiktok.
He is active on TikTok despite his advanced age.
Most of his age mates don’t know how to use social media but
he is very active on Tiktok.
Watch the video.
Ndio Mnyama imefika Kitalepic.twitter.com/YBKHJqa7y5— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) February 29, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments