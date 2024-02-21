Watch the moment rogue pastor and conman DAVID GAKUYO was arrested at JKIA as he was leaving the country - He has been enjoying freedom after stealing over Sh 1 billion from Kenyans (VIDEO).





Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Controversial preacher and Ekeza Sacco Founder, David Kariuki Ngare alias Gakuyo, was arrested by detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), as he prepared to board a plane.

Gakuyo recorded a video after his arrest and claimed his trip was cut short by DCI officers.

He was not aware of the motive behind his arrest but suspects it was politically motivated.

“They say I cannot leave the country. I’m at JKIA. I just think there is some revenge somewhere.

"I’m happy I might get an opportunity to see the judge and be told what case I have.

"Right now I’m at the DCI airport,” he said.

Gakuyo has been on police radar over allegations of embezzling over Ksh.1 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

