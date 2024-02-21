Watch the moment rogue pastor and conman DAVID GAKUYO was arrested at JKIA as he was leaving the country - He has been enjoying freedom after stealing over Sh 1 billion from Kenyans (VIDEO).

Gakuyo recorded a video after his arrest and claimed
his trip was cut short by DCI officers.
He was not
aware of the motive behind his arrest but suspects it was politically
motivated.
“They say I cannot leave the country. I’m at JKIA. I just think there is some revenge somewhere.
"I’m happy I might get an opportunity to see the judge and be told what case I have.
"Right now I’m at the DCI airport,” he said.
Gakuyo
has been on police radar over allegations of embezzling over Ksh.1 billion from
members of his Ekeza Sacco.
Watch
the video.
Confirmed: Ekeza Sacco boss David 'Gakuyo' Ngare arrested at JKIA.— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 21, 2024
DCI detectives cut short his trip at the airport.
Gakuyo claims ignorance of the motive behind the arrest.
Authorities have informed him that he cannot leave the country.
"They say I cannot leave the country.… pic.twitter.com/xuHlqpwR5U
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments