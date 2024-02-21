Detectives arrest suspected carjackers who have also been linked to a murder incident - They operate within Machakos, Makueni and Mlolongo (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Three suspected carjackers operating within Machakos, Makueni, and Mlolongo areas of the Eastern Region have been arrested.

The suspected gang members were arrested in Kitui Kwa Vonza area on 14/1/2024 following the theft of a motor vehicle in Machakos.

An investigation has revealed that the suspects, namely George Maloba Osokho, Martin Nyamai, Edward Rogova Mudachi, and Morris Muli Lumumba have a previous criminal record of October 28, 2023, within Makueni Kwa Kathoka area, charged at Machakos Law Courts vide CF 440/770,/2023 for robbery with violence.

On 16/2/2023, DCI Kathonzweni requested for Production Order for the suspects to be charged for the offence of Murder and Robbery in Kathonzweni, which was granted and they were charged at Makueni Law Courts on 20/2/2024 for robbery with violence.

They pleaded not guilty and all were remanded at Makueni Main Prison.

Investigations also suggest that they are part of a syndicate operating between Nairobi, Mlolongo, Machakos, Makueni, and across the Kenya-Tanzania border where stolen vehicles are sold.

Their strategies include hiring vehicles for weddings/engagements from companies and never returning the vehicles.

The cases are pending before courts in Makueni and Machakos.







