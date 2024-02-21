Detectives arrest suspected carjackers who have also been linked to a murder incident - They operate within Machakos, Makueni and Mlolongo (PHOTOs).

The
suspected gang members were arrested in Kitui Kwa Vonza area on 14/1/2024
following the theft of a motor vehicle in Machakos.
An investigation has revealed that the suspects, namely George Maloba Osokho, Martin Nyamai,
Edward Rogova Mudachi, and Morris Muli Lumumba have a previous criminal record
of October 28, 2023, within Makueni Kwa Kathoka area, charged at Machakos Law
Courts vide CF 440/770,/2023 for robbery with violence.
On
16/2/2023, DCI Kathonzweni requested for Production Order for the suspects to
be charged for the offence of Murder and Robbery in Kathonzweni, which was
granted and they were charged at Makueni Law Courts on 20/2/2024 for robbery
with violence.
They
pleaded not guilty and all were remanded at Makueni Main Prison.
Investigations
also suggest that they are part of a syndicate operating between Nairobi,
Mlolongo, Machakos, Makueni, and across the Kenya-Tanzania border where stolen
vehicles are sold.
Their
strategies include hiring vehicles for weddings/engagements from companies and never returning the vehicles.
The
cases are pending before courts in Makueni and Machakos.
