Wanted fugitive KEVIN KANG’ETHE was a senior technician at a leading American Company before he killed his girlfriend and fled to Kenya - See the millions he was being paid per month.

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Wanted fugitive Kevin Kang’ethe had a lucrative career in the United States of America where he had lived for decades and even gained citizenship.

According to K24 TV investigative reporter Franklin Wallah, Kang’ethe was a senior technician at Chicago Freight, a leading transport company.

He had worked at the company for 17 years.

Word has it that he was being paid over 44,000 dollars (Ksh 6.3 million) per month.

He has reportedly invested in rental apartments in different parts of the city.

His financial muscle was evident after he bribed police officers to escape from Muthaiga Police Station.

Kang’ethe had renounced his US citizenship before he murdered his girlfriend and flew to Kenya.

Kangethe was arrested in Embulbul, Kajiado County on the outskirts of Nairobi on Tuesday evening as he sought refuge at one of his relatives' homes.

The court approved a police application for him to be detained for 30 days while the extradition issue was heard.

