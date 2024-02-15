Wanted fugitive KEVIN KANG’ETHE was a senior technician at a leading American Company before he killed his girlfriend and fled to Kenya - See the millions he was being paid per month.

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Wanted fugitive Kevin Kang’ethe had a
lucrative career in the United States of America where he had lived for decades
and even gained citizenship.
According
to K24 TV investigative reporter Franklin Wallah, Kang’ethe was a senior
technician at Chicago Freight, a leading transport company.
He
had worked at the company for 17 years.
Word
has it that he was being paid over 44,000 dollars (Ksh 6.3 million) per month.
He
has reportedly invested in rental apartments in different parts of the city.
His
financial muscle was evident after he bribed police officers to escape from
Muthaiga Police Station.
Kang’ethe
had renounced his US citizenship before he murdered his girlfriend and flew to
Kenya.
Kangethe was arrested in Embulbul,
Kajiado County on the outskirts of Nairobi on Tuesday evening as he sought
refuge at one of his relatives' homes.
The court approved a police application
for him to be detained for 30 days while the extradition issue was heard.
