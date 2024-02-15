End of the road for a senior government officer who forged KCSE Certificate to earn Ksh293,240 salary as EACC pounce on him





Friday, February 16, 2024 – The proverbial 40th day for one Javason Kimemia Maina reached after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested him for faking his academic certificate to land a well-paying job in government.

In a statement, EACC explained that Maina forged the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) from Kimuri Secondary School.

He then used the forged academic certificate to land employment at the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

Maina was arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court after the Director of Public Prosecutions concurred with recommendations of the Commission to charge him with fraudulent acquisition of public property being Ksh293,240.94 salary paid to him by REREC, forgery, and uttering a false document.

The suspect was released on a bond of Ksh700,000 surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Kenya shillings Ksh400,000.

"The matter will be mentioned on 26th February 2024 for a pre-trial conference," EACC wrote.

His arrest came after Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Anthony Muchiri said over 2,000 public officers secured jobs, promotions, and re-designations using fake academic papers.

According to PSC, at least 331 institutions were targeted in the probe, of which 52 were ministries, State Departments, and Agencies.

