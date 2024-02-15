End of the road for a senior government officer who forged KCSE Certificate to earn Ksh293,240 salary as EACC pounce on him

In a statement,
EACC explained that Maina forged the Kenya Certificate of Secondary
Education (KCSE) from Kimuri Secondary School.
He then used the forged academic
certificate to land employment at the Rural Electrification and Renewable
Energy Corporation (REREC).
Maina was arraigned before the
Milimani Anti-Corruption Court after the Director of Public Prosecutions
concurred with recommendations of the Commission to charge him with fraudulent
acquisition of public property being Ksh293,240.94 salary paid to him by REREC,
forgery, and uttering a false document.
The suspect was released on a
bond of Ksh700,000 surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Kenya shillings
Ksh400,000.
"The matter will be
mentioned on 26th February 2024 for a pre-trial conference," EACC wrote.
His arrest came after Public
Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Anthony Muchiri said over 2,000 public
officers secured jobs, promotions, and re-designations using fake academic
papers.
According to PSC, at least 331
institutions were targeted in the probe, of which 52 were ministries, State
Departments, and Agencies.
