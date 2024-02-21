Is BISHOP JOHANNA another MACKENZIE in the making? Another video of him pulling crazy stunts in a village while ‘delivering’ a woman emerges as Kenyans call for his arrest.





Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - An Akorino bishop, identified as Bishop Johanna, is the talk of social media after a video of him doing the unthinkable to a woman in his dingy church went viral.

He applied anointing oil on the woman’s body and inserted his fingers ‘down there’, claiming that he was 'delivering' her.

The woman had gone to the bishop to ask for forgiveness for wrecking marriages.

It now seems that he mostly targets women.

He was recording in another video pulling stunts in a village while reportedly exorcising demons.

Relevant authorities should move with speed and stop his madness before it is too late.

Watch the video.

Ladies and gentlemen, I bring to you Bishop Johanna, Evemungai Nacyndegwa.Affordable Housing Bill. Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/xBiOfhNvD3 — kenyanprime.co.ke😍😍 (@KenyanprimeNews) February 21, 2024

