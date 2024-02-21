Is BISHOP JOHANNA another MACKENZIE in the making? Another video of him pulling crazy stunts in a village while ‘delivering’ a woman emerges as Kenyans call for his arrest.

He applied anointing oil on the woman’s body and inserted
his fingers ‘down there’, claiming that he was 'delivering' her.
The woman had gone to the bishop to ask for forgiveness for
wrecking marriages.
It now seems that he mostly targets women.
He was recording in another video pulling stunts in a
village while reportedly exorcising demons.
Relevant authorities should move with speed and stop his
madness before it is too late.
Watch the video.
Watch the video.

Ladies and gentlemen, I bring to you Bishop Johanna, Evemungai Nacyndegwa.
