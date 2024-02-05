Video of renowned actor CHARLES OUDA looking lively hours before he took his own life emerges - No one knew he was suffering in silence (WATCH).

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - The last moments of talented actor Charles Ouda have been unveiled through an intimate viral video taken at a party, hours before his sudden demise.
The former Makutano Junction actor was in a jovial mood when he attended
the wrap party
of the popular TV series Salem.
He even addressed his friends with a powerful message, urging them to
embrace love amidst life’s challenges.
“Some of us survived the year,
but as we survive, I would ask us to remember one thing – we survived, and love
is everything. I would ask that we love each other. That we understand that
love is no longer in the streets,” he passionately declared, with his friends
expressing their solidarity by tossing a drink.
He took his own life hours later.
The video that captured his last moments has sparked reactions on the X platform.
Watch the video and reactions from X users.
