Video of renowned actor CHARLES OUDA looking lively hours before he took his own life emerges - No one knew he was suffering in silence (WATCH).

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - The last moments of talented actor Charles Ouda have been unveiled through an intimate viral video taken at a party, hours before his sudden demise.

The former Makutano Junction actor was in a jovial mood when he attended the wrap party of the popular TV series Salem.

He even addressed his friends with a powerful message, urging them to embrace love amidst life’s challenges.

“Some of us survived the year, but as we survive, I would ask us to remember one thing – we survived, and love is everything. I would ask that we love each other. That we understand that love is no longer in the streets,” he passionately declared, with his friends expressing their solidarity by tossing a drink.

He took his own life hours later.

The video that captured his last moments has sparked reactions on the X platform.

Watch the video and reactions from X users.



















