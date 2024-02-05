Narok Deputy Governor mourns after his schoolmate took his own life - See the cryptic messages he posted on Facebook before his death.



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Narok Deputy Governor, Kiprono Koech Tamalinye, is mourning following the sudden demise of his schoolmate Edwin Kirui.

Edwin was a nurse by profession and before he took his own life, he had posted cryptic messages on his Facebook page, hinting that he was depressed.

One of the messages read, “At my funeral don’t cry. I have been dead inside for a long time and you all didn’t care,”.

According to the Deputy Governor, Kirui texted him last week and requested that they should meet before Monday.

Sadly, he did not meet him before he committed suicide since he was out of the country.

He had scheduled the meeting for Thursday this week.

“We lack the explanation for this. My schoolmate Edwin Kirui is no more.

"He texted me last week claiming we must meet before Monday.

"We have not met since we left Kaplong Boys. I promised to see him on Thursday since I am away.

"I didn't know he was this depressed. Pole sana Kwa familia,” Kiprono wrote.

Below are cryptic messages that Kirui had posted, hinting that he was battling depression.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.