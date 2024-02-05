Narok Deputy Governor mourns after his schoolmate took his own life - See the cryptic messages he posted on Facebook before his death.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Narok Deputy Governor, Kiprono Koech Tamalinye, is mourning following the sudden demise of his schoolmate Edwin Kirui.
Edwin was a nurse by
profession and before he took his own life, he had posted cryptic messages on
his Facebook page, hinting that he was depressed.
One of the messages
read, “At my funeral don’t cry. I have been dead inside for a long time and you
all didn’t care,”.
According to the
Deputy Governor, Kirui texted him last week and requested that they should meet
before Monday.
Sadly, he did not meet
him before he committed suicide since he was out of the country.
He had scheduled the
meeting for Thursday this week.
“We lack the explanation for this. My schoolmate Edwin Kirui is no more.
"He texted me last week claiming we must meet before Monday.
"We have not met since we left Kaplong Boys. I promised to see him on Thursday since I am away.
"I didn't know he was this depressed. Pole
sana Kwa familia,”
Kiprono wrote.
Below are cryptic messages that Kirui had
posted, hinting that he was battling depression.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments