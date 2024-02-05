Former TV girl DOREEN MAJALA goes back to her abusive ex-husband GIDEON MULYUNGI, the MP for Mwingi Central - See how they celebrated their marriage anniversary (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Former NTV anchor, Doreen Majala, has reunited with her
ex-husband Gideon Mulyungi, the Member of Parliament for Mwingi Central.
Word
has it that the couple reunited a few months ago after several years of being
apart.
They
celebrated their marriage anniversary with a romantic dinner date at one of the
lavish restaurants in the city.
They
were all smiles as they posed for romantic photos.
Majala
divorced the controversial MP in 2018.
In a past interview, the renowned media personality revealed
that she walked away with only a handbag and had to pick up the pieces and
start from scratch.
Her
husband had been subjecting her to physical abuse, prompting her to walk away.
At
one time, she sent an alarming tweet claiming that her life was in danger.
“Writing
this with a lot of fear. My life is in danger. This evening at about 9.50pm my
husband Mwingi Central Member Of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi assaulted me at our
Karen Home and I sustained head injuries at the back of my ear resulting to my
left ear going numb” posted Majala.
The
MP was subsequently arrested and charged with assault but later opted for an
out-of-court settlement by offering to pay her Sh 3 million for the charges to
be dropped.
Below
are photos of Doreen celebrating her marriage anniversary with her politician
husband after reuniting.
0 Comments